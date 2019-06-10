Case against 'Isis loyalist' adjourned as issues arise over voice samples
The case against Farhad Hoomer - the alleged mastermind behind the 2018 Verulam mosque attack, as well as a series of firebomb attacks at retail outlets in the months that followed - has hit a technical snag.
The Durban businessman appeared in the Verulam Family Court on Monday where voice experts were expected to provide feedback on voice recognition analysis from his electronic devices which had been seized by the state.
However, following lengthy consultation between the state and Hoomer's defence counsel, it was placed on record that certain issues had arisen in obtaining the voice samples.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said they could not comment any further on the matter.
Hoomer and his co-accused - Ahmed Haffejee‚ Goolam Haffejee‚ Thabit Mwenda‚ Mohamad Akbar‚ Seiph Mohamed‚ Amani Mayani‚ Abubakar Ali‚ Abbas Jooma‚ Mahammed Sobruin‚ Ndikumana Shabani and Iddy Omani - stand accused of being aligned to terror group Islamic State‚ as well as face various other charges‚ including murder‚ attempted murder‚ arson and extortion. These include a number of firebomb incidents at Woolworths stores and at last year's Durban July horseracing event. They were arrested in a co-ordinated Hawks raid on October 5.
Hoomer was previously granted R200,000 bail, while the Haffejees were released on bail of R100,000 and R150,000 respectively. Mwenda, Mohamed and Mayani were released on warnings while Akbar, Ali‚ Jooma, Sobruin, Shabani and Omari had bail set between R3,000 and R5,000.
Hoomer will appear together with his co-accused on July 22 when the case is set to resume.