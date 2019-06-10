Case against 'Isis loyalist' adjourned as issues arise over voice samples

The case against Farhad Hoomer - the alleged mastermind behind the 2018 Verulam mosque attack, as well as a series of firebomb attacks at retail outlets in the months that followed - has hit a technical snag.

The Durban businessman appeared in the Verulam Family Court on Monday where voice experts were expected to provide feedback on voice recognition analysis from his electronic devices which had been seized by the state.

However, following lengthy consultation between the state and Hoomer's defence counsel, it was placed on record that certain issues had arisen in obtaining the voice samples.