South Africa

Case against 'Isis loyalist' adjourned as issues arise over voice samples

10 June 2019 - 15:34 By Orrin Singh
Farhad Hoomer, out on R200,000 bail, is alleged to be the mastermind behind a Verulam mosque attack in May 2018, as well as a series of firebomb attacks at retail outlets in the months that followed.
Farhad Hoomer, out on R200,000 bail, is alleged to be the mastermind behind a Verulam mosque attack in May 2018, as well as a series of firebomb attacks at retail outlets in the months that followed.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The case against Farhad Hoomer - the alleged mastermind behind the 2018 Verulam mosque attack, as well as a series of firebomb attacks at retail outlets in the months that followed - has hit a technical snag. 

The Durban businessman appeared in the Verulam Family Court on Monday where voice experts were expected to provide feedback on voice recognition analysis from his electronic devices which had been seized by the state. 

However, following lengthy consultation between the state and Hoomer's defence counsel, it was placed on record that certain issues had arisen in obtaining the voice samples. 

Alleged Islamic State loyalists want prosecution to address delays

Recently elected National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi is being called on to address concerns raised by the defence teams ...
News
1 month ago

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said they could not comment any further on the matter. 

Hoomer and his co-accused - Ahmed Haffejee‚ Goolam Haffejee‚ Thabit Mwenda‚ Mohamad Akbar‚ Seiph Mohamed‚ Amani Mayani‚ Abubakar Ali‚ Abbas Jooma‚ Mahammed Sobruin‚ Ndikumana Shabani and Iddy Omani - stand accused of being aligned to terror group Islamic State‚ as well as face various other charges‚ including murder‚ attempted murder‚ arson and extortion. These include a number of firebomb incidents at Woolworths stores and at last year's Durban July horseracing event. They were arrested in a co-ordinated Hawks raid on October 5.

Hoomer was previously granted R200,000 bail, while the Haffejees were released on bail of R100,000 and R150,000 respectively. Mwenda, Mohamed and Mayani were released on warnings while Akbar, Ali‚ Jooma, Sobruin, Shabani and Omari had bail set between R3,000 and R5,000.

Hoomer will appear together with his co-accused on July 22 when the case is set to resume. 

MORE

Specialist prosecutor taken off case against alleged Islamic State loyalists

The specialist state prosecutor in the case against the 12 men accused of terrorist activities in Durban has been withdrawn.
News
1 month ago

Hugs all round as alleged Isis loyalists get bail in Verulam bombing case

Eleven men accused of orchestrating the bloody Verulam mosque attack and a wave of ISIS inspired firebomb attacks were granted bail in the Verulam ...
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  3. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  4. Best car buys for less than R150,000 news
  5. Ace Magashule's hidden hand in Reserve Bank row News

Latest Videos

North West farmer assaults man with 'knobkerrie'
Swaziland cannabis farmers fear new South African law
X