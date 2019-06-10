Gautrain will close some Pretoria stations at the weekend

Gautrain passengers take note: there will be no trains this weekend between Hatfield and Centurion stations.

"On the weekend of June 15 and 16 2019, trains will not operate between Centurion and Hatfield stations due to planned maintenance works of the viaduct spanning Eeufees Road," Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said on Monday.

"A bus replacement service will operate free of charge at 30-minute intervals on both these days to transport passengers between Centurion, Pretoria and Hatfield."

The parking facilities at Pretoria and Hatfield stations will be open.

Buses will operate from:

Centurion to Pretoria;

Centurion to Hatfield;

Pretoria to Hatfield;

Pretoria to Centurion;

Hatfield to Pretoria; and

Hatfield to Centurion.

"The airport service will not be affected and will operate according to schedule, as will the train service between Park and Centurion stations," Nayager said.