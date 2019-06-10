South Africa

Going, going … goodbye – but their hearts remain in auctioned dorp

10 June 2019 - 10:00 By Jeff Wicks
Matt Hoffman and his wife Beth Hillary admit that saying goodbye to the town is bittersweet.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The couple who became the driving force behind the tiny Free State hamlet of Verkykerskop – which went on auction at the weekend – said that while they may be moving on, their hearts will remain in the escarpment outspan.

Matt Hoffman and his wife Beth Hillary, who amassed a one-of-a-kind trove of antiques, including a vintage Shell petrol pump and one of the largest collections of enamel signs, describe bittersweet emotions as the town took a bid for R3m.

