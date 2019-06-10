South Africa

Johannesburg woman stabs boyfriend with scissors in row over airtime

10 June 2019 - 11:17 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A Joburg woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in an argument over airtime.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a pair of scissors, while another man is accused of beating his girlfriend with a stick in a weekend of domestic abuse in Johannesburg.

According to the police, the woman faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with an incident in their apartment on the corner of Plein and Wanderers streets in downtown Johannesburg on Sunday.

"It is alleged that the suspect stabbed her boyfriend once in the upper body with a pair scissors," said the police.

The police said the couple had an argument over airtime that had "disappeared" from the boyfriend's cellphone.

"The suspect took the phone and threw it on the floor and stabbed her boyfriend. The victim went to hospital, where he was treated and discharged," said police.

Woman 'battered' for watching cartoons with her child

A Johannesburg man is in police custody for allegedly throttling the mother of his child and beating her with his fists.
News
2 weeks ago

In a separate incident, police arrested a 23-year-old man on Sunday in Selby Street, south of the Johannesburg CB, also for assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm. 

"It is alleged that the boyfriend assaulted his girlfriend with a wooden stick. The victim confronted the suspect over why he was cheating with another woman," said the police.

When the woman told her boyfriend that she was ending the relationship, he allegedly assaulted her.

Both suspects will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

READ MORE:

Woman allegedly stabs man to death in Bothaville

A 22-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed and killed a man in the farming town Bothaville, Free State, police said on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago

Eastern Cape man kills baby, stabs granny in drunken rampage

A seven-month-old baby boy was murdered in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of Saturday morning.
News
3 months ago

