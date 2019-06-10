South Africa

Mzansi ain’t buying Ace Magashule’s ‘fake tweet’ claims

10 June 2019 - 05:30 By Unathi Nkanjeni
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says a tweet purporting to be from him in which he once again contradicts the president, the finance minister and the ANC's head of economic transformation is a fake.
Image: Masi Losi

South Africa is not buying ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's "fake tweet" claims.

Last week Magashule told the media that the party had agreed to expand the Reserve Bank's mandate to focus on development and job creation.

However, finance minister Tito Mboweni took to Twitter to contradict Magashule and was backed by the ANC's economic transformation head, Enoch Godongwana, who also disputed that any decision had been taken regarding the central bank.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa released a statement reaffirming the mandate of the Bank and said a public spat over the role of the central bank was "not helpful".

However, minutes after the statement was issued, Magashule contradicted it, posting on Twitter that the party's NEC lekgotla had resolved to expand the mandate beyond price stability to include employment and growth.

Screengrab of the 'fake tweet'
Screengrab of the 'fake tweet'
Image: Twitter/@VusiSambo

The original tweet has since been deleted and Magashule has insisted that the second tweet issued minutes after Ramaphosa's statement on Thursday was a fake tweet from a fake account, adding that his account was hacked.

Former president Jacob Zuma also took to Twitter to comment, appearing to back Magashule. 

Reactions: 

Many accused Magashule of lying and suggested that someone needed to brief him on how Twitter works. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions: 

