Mzansi ain’t buying Ace Magashule’s ‘fake tweet’ claims

South Africa is not buying ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's "fake tweet" claims.

Last week Magashule told the media that the party had agreed to expand the Reserve Bank's mandate to focus on development and job creation.

However, finance minister Tito Mboweni took to Twitter to contradict Magashule and was backed by the ANC's economic transformation head, Enoch Godongwana, who also disputed that any decision had been taken regarding the central bank.