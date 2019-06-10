SA family paid R100,000 for fake jobs in Canada scam: CT immigration firm

South Africans are warned to be aware of an online hoax that claims Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is “begging” African leaders from Nigeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Zambia and now South Africa for one million new immigrants from each of these countries.

Beaver Immigration Consulting said on Monday: "The hoax is part of an elaborate scam that is defrauding thousands of dollars from victims. Through social media and chat groups the scam has now moved its way down the continent and entered the South African market."

Fake news stories appeared online two months ago and are being shared on Facebook, Reddit, Twitter and Whatsapp groups that Canada has created “a new employment and migration programme” designed for immigrants from several African countries, the organisation said in a statement.

The posts have been declared as fraudulent and refuted by several Canadian High Commissions and Canada’s immigration ministry.

Nicholas Avramis, a licensed Canadian immigration consultant based in Cape Town, said that while Canada is on a mass immigration drive to attract skilled workers from around the world, the scammers twist elements of Canada’s immigration policy in order to manipulate victims into believing what the companies are doing is legitimate.