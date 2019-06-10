Stabbed Forest High pupil was facing armed robbery charge: NPA

Daniel Bakwela, the 18-year-old Forest High pupil who was stabbed to death last week, was facing an armed robbery charge.

The National Prosecuting Authority made the shock revelation on Monday, the same day Bakwela's alleged killer, Mohammed Moela, was granted R5,000 bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

The decision to grant bail was met with anger from Bakwela's family and the Turffontein community, which had previously slammed the NPA for its decision not to oppose bail.

However, the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane revealed that Bakwela and one of the other pupils wounded in the incident last week had, in fact, previously had their own run-ins with the law.

"The deceased and one of his friends who was stabbed in this case are actually facing criminal charges in this same court. They were supposed to appear in August. Deciding whether or not bail should be opposed, the state had to consider a whole lot of facts. The decision was purely based on facts at hand," said Mjonondwane.