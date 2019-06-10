WATCH | North West farmer 'assaults man and mother' with knobkierie

"I asked them for a number of the owner of the farm, so that I could call him to come and assist us. The worker told me that the farm owner is 'full of nonsense'."

Tlhabanelo said the farmer son's arrived and started swearing at him and his mother.

"What do these f****n k***rs want on our farm?" the man allegedly shouted.

Tlhabanelo said they tried to explain to the man that they were regular customers at the farm. He later took out his cellphone and started recording the incident.

He said when the farm owner arrived, he did not recognise them. "The farmer got out of the bakkie and started attacking us with a knobkierie," he said.

He claimed that the son then brought out a firearm, and that a woman shouted: "Shoot these damn k****rs dead."

"I tried to explain to the father but he said he did not know me. The son hit me with a knobkierie and then I fell. They started hitting me when I was on the ground," said Tlhabanelo.

"They both hit my mother as well."

He said his 12-year-old niece continued recording the incident. They fled the farm and went to a local hospital and the police station to open a case.

"The doctor said in his medical report that I suffered minor injuries. How can that be if I have to take tablets every day to get better?" said Tlhabanelo.

"All I want is for the men to be arrested for what they did."

Mokgwabone said both cases are under investigation and no arrests have been made.