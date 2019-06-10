South Africa

WATCH | Police in counterfeit-goods raid stoned in ‘lawless’ Joburg CBD

10 June 2019 - 10:35 By TIMESLIVE

Police were pelted with rocks in the Johannesburg inner city on Sunday after a raid to seize counterfeit goods.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the officers were confiscating counterfeit goods at the Madiba Building on the corner of Jeppe and Von Wielligh streets when they were attacked.

"While no law enforcement members sustained injuries, an unconfirmed number of police vehicles were damaged and barriers set alight," said Peters.

READ MORE:

Johannesburg CBD volatile after cops seize counterfeit goods

Police were pelted with rocks and other objects after a raid to seize counterfeit goods in the Johannesburg inner city on Sunday.
News
17 hours ago

Gun glitch leaves Cape cops unarmed against bad guys

Scores of police officers in the Western Cape had to go on duty without firearms last month, while others were unable to carry out their ...
News
1 day ago

Alexandra police force is far too small, inquiry hears

There is about one police officer per 730 residents in Alexandra, according to Gauteng South African Police Service (SAPS) commissioner Elias Mawela.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  3. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  4. Best car buys for less than R150,000 news
  5. Ace Magashule's hidden hand in Reserve Bank row News

Latest Videos

Police vehicles attacked in ‘lawless’ Joburg CBD
Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
X