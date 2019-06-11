Entrepreneurship organisation hopes to rise from the ashes after fire

An organisation working to help unemployed mothers become businesswomen is now turning to the public for assistance after a devastating fire.

After a blaze ravaged The Clothing Bank’s Cape Town branch in Thornton late last month, the social entrepreneurship programme lost its administrative offices and fully stocked warehouse, with clothing worth about R15m. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The programme is now trying to rebuild its clothing inventory, with help from the public.

“We are deeply saddened by the fire but we are working hard to get up and running as soon as possible to limit the impact on our traders,” says Tracey Gilmore, chief operating officer of TCB.

The Clothing Bank began working with clothing retailers in 2010, collecting their extra stock to help unemployed SA women hone their business skills.

The organisation offers classes in entrepreneurship and trading, and puts the women’s skills to the test by selling them the 160,000 new items that come to the warehouses every month at a discounted rate, which they can then resell for profit.