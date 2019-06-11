Firey truck attacks could see companies shunning Durban

Schussler said Zimbabwe and Zambia, which use the Durban port for their exports, might consider using Beira in Mozambique more often. A port in Namibia, Walvis Bay, might be also be considered by neighbours such as Botswana.

"The port of Durban could lose out to other ports," Schüssler said.

Schüssler said the inland provinces were reliant on the N3 for almost all products they received from the Durban port. The port was also vital for the country's exports.

He said that although the attacks were apparently aimed at foreigners, many people who were killed or injured were South Africans.

Schüssler said the attacks on foreign workers seem misguided as some of these nationals, such as Zimbabweans, were lawfully allowed to work in SA without a work permit.

Schüssler said police had no idea how to handle attacks on trucks and drivers.

"This is a critical industry for SA. It is as critical as electricity."