Hijacked driver rescued from his boot after seven-hour ordeal

The owner of a car was hijacked, shoved into the boot of his vehicle and driven around by four gunmen before he was rescued after a seven-hour ordeal.

His blue Ford Figo was hijacked at Mothibistad in the Northern Cape around 9pm on Monday.

"The car owner was forced into the boot of his car and the four suspects then drove around with him," said provincial police spokesperson Brig R Ramatseba.

Information gleaned from crime intelligence led a police task team to a location where the vehicle was spotted just before 4am on Tuesday.

The alleged hijackers, upon seeing the police, stormed out of the vehicle with firearms.

"Police reacted and one suspect was fatally wounded. Three suspects were arrested and two firearms were retrieved from the suspects.

"The victim was rescued from the car boot," said Ramatseba.

The surviving trio is expected to appear in court soon.