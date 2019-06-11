South Africa

Hijacked driver rescued from his boot after seven-hour ordeal

11 June 2019 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
A hijacked driver was found in the boot of his car early on Tuesday after being driven around by four gunmen.
A hijacked driver was found in the boot of his car early on Tuesday after being driven around by four gunmen.
Image: SAPS

The owner of a car was hijacked, shoved into the boot of his vehicle and driven around by four gunmen before he was rescued after a seven-hour ordeal.

His blue Ford Figo was hijacked at Mothibistad in the Northern Cape around 9pm on Monday.

"The car owner was forced into the boot of his car and the four suspects then drove around with him," said provincial police spokesperson Brig R Ramatseba.

Information gleaned from crime intelligence led a police task team to a location where the vehicle was spotted just before 4am on Tuesday.

The alleged hijackers, upon seeing the police, stormed out of the vehicle with firearms.

"Police reacted and one suspect was fatally wounded. Three suspects were arrested and two firearms were retrieved from the suspects.

"The victim was rescued from the car boot," said Ramatseba.

The surviving trio is expected to appear in court soon.

MORE

One of two people killed in Goodwood hijacking was a Rwanda national and critic of its government

One of the two people killed in shootout with police in Cape Town on Thursday was a Rwandan national.
News
1 week ago

Scarborough body in boot murder: Police make breakthrough

Car keys linked to a Cape Town man who was allegedly hijacked before being murdered have been found by detectives.
News
4 weeks ago

Cash-in-transit robbers flee in hijacked police van after shoot-out in the Cape

Brazen gunmen who robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle then hijacked two vehicles – one of them a police van - in a bid to escape with the loot.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  2. Ace Magashule's hidden hand in Reserve Bank row News
  3. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  4. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  5. WATCH | Swedish YouTube sensation takes shots at Jacob Zuma's struggle with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Young PE girl dances her way to internet stardom
North West farmer assaults man with 'knobkerrie'
X