‘It’s chaos’: Doctors, nurses work in fear of their lives
11 June 2019 - 08:00
It’s been nine years since Dr Senzosenkosi Mkhize was stabbed to death by a patient in Middelburg Hospital, but the SA Medical Association says nothing has been done to improve hospital security to protect staff.
National health, on the other hand, says safety at hospitals remains ‘a priority’, although the lack of security at hospitals and clinics continues to make headlines.
