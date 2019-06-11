South Africa

‘It’s chaos’: Doctors, nurses work in fear of their lives

11 June 2019 - 08:00 By Katharine Child
Security measures at hospitals countrywide have been under the spotlight.
Image: Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi
Image: Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi

It’s been nine years since Dr Senzosenkosi Mkhize was stabbed to death by a patient in Middelburg Hospital, but the SA Medical Association says nothing has been done to improve hospital security to protect staff.

National health, on the other hand, says safety at hospitals remains ‘a priority’, although the lack of security at hospitals and clinics continues to make headlines.

