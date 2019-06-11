Lifeguards and sea kayakers help in rescue of fisherman in KZN

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Ballito, north of Durban, has lauded the heroic efforts of two fishermen and KwaDukuza lifeguards who helped in the rescue of a sea kayaker on Tuesday.

NSRI Ballito duty crew said they were activated following reports of a fishing kayak taking in water 800m off Salt Rock, which may have been damaged during a launch in heavy surf.

"Our sea rescue Waverunner jetski was towed to the scene to be launched and Kwadakuza municipal lifeguards were activated," said the institute.

"On arrival, we found the fisherman of the casualty sea craft being assisted by a fellow fisherman on a sea kayak, who was assisting by bailing water from the casualty craft and who had made the call for assistance."

The NSRI said the casualty craft was accompanied by KwaDukuza lifeguards and reached the beach safely.

"No further assistance was required. We commend the lifeguards for their quick response and the two fishermen for paddling in teams and for alerting sea rescue without hesitation at the first sign of an emergency."