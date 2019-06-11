South Africa

Lifeguards and sea kayakers help in rescue of fisherman in KZN

11 June 2019 - 17:22 By Orrin Singh
NSRI crew responded to reports of a fishing kayak taking in water 800m offshore of Salt Rock, near Ballito.
NSRI crew responded to reports of a fishing kayak taking in water 800m offshore of Salt Rock, near Ballito.
Image: NSRI via Facebook

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Ballito, north of Durban, has lauded the heroic efforts of two fishermen and KwaDukuza lifeguards who helped in the rescue of a sea kayaker on Tuesday. 

NSRI Ballito duty crew said they were activated following reports of a fishing kayak taking in water 800m off Salt Rock, which may have been damaged during a launch in heavy surf. 

"Our sea rescue Waverunner jetski was towed to the scene to be launched and Kwadakuza municipal lifeguards were activated," said the institute.

"On arrival, we found the fisherman of the casualty sea craft being assisted by a fellow fisherman on a sea kayak, who was assisting by bailing water from the casualty craft and who had made the call for assistance."

The NSRI said the casualty craft was accompanied by KwaDukuza lifeguards and reached the beach safely. 

"No further assistance was required. We commend the lifeguards for their quick response and the two fishermen for paddling in teams and for alerting sea rescue without hesitation at the first sign of an emergency."

READ MORE:

Still no sign of missing teenager at Vaal Dam

There has been no sign of a missing 19-year-old from Johannesburg who was reported missing at the Vaal Dam over the weekend, the National Sea Rescue ...
News
2 days ago

Cape Town fisherman dies, two saved as boat capsizes at sea

One fisherman has died after a boat he was fishing on was lost at sea in Cape Town on Tuesday.
News
5 days ago

Russian tourist and local friend rescued after jet ski motor fails

A leisurely jet-ski ride near Ballito, north of Durban turned into a nightmare for a local man and his friend, a Russian visitor after the vessel’s ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  2. Ace Magashule's hidden hand in Reserve Bank row News
  3. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  4. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  5. WATCH | Swedish YouTube sensation takes shots at Jacob Zuma's struggle with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
X