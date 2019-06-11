Long waiting times, lack of staff and overcrowding at Mamelodi Hospital

Staff shortages and a lack of beds are among the chief challenges faced by doctors and nurses at the Mamelodi Hospital.

Others problems include inadequate ventilation and no seclusion rooms for mentally ill patients.

These issues - and other constraints - came to the fore during a tour of the hospital by a SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) group on Tuesday.

The visit formed part of an investigation into an incident in which 76-year-old Martha Marais was tied to a bench at the hospital two weeks ago. A nurse, security guard and two doctors implicated in the matter have been put on special leave.

The commission's Gauteng manager, Buang Jones, said the purpose of the site visit was to examine a number of factors, including infrastructure and human resources issues - to ascertain whether patients were receiving proper health care.

"This is on the back of what happened [to Marais]. We will also look at the state of the hospital equipment," he said.

It emerged that the challenges started right in the reception area, where there was a "challenge of waiting time".