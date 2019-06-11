South Africa

Manhunt triggered as three homeless men killed in Pretoria in two weeks

11 June 2019 - 17:23 By Nico Gous
Three homeless men have been killed in the capital in the past two weeks. File photo.
Three homeless men have been killed in the capital in the past two weeks. File photo.
Image: Anton Scholtz

Police in Pretoria launched a manhunt on Tuesday after a third homeless man was killed in the capital in the past two weeks.

The latest victim was found in Magnolia Dell Park on Sunday.

"While the most recent discovery was the second at Magnolia [Dell] Park on consecutive days, the first dead body of a homeless man was found at a veld near Mears Park train station, also in Muckleneuk, two Saturdays ago," police spokesperson Capt Daniel Mavimbela said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Though the deceased were found to have suffered at least blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds to the upper body, the motive behind the killings and the identities of the deceased remain a subject of investigations."

MORE:

Crime and neglect under the spotlight after police attacked in Hillbrow

Mzansi speaks out on the scourge of crime in downtown Johannesburg after an attack on police over the weekend.
News
2 hours ago

Two life sentences for man who raped his daughters, impregnating one

The Thohoyandou high court on Tuesday sentenced a 50-year-old man to two life sentences for raping his biological daughters, aged 13 and 16.
News
4 hours ago

Man sentenced to 12 years for killing his girlfriend for getting an abortion

The Polokwane High Court on Monday sentenced 39-year-old Joseph Mafifi to 12 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in 2018.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  2. Ace Magashule's hidden hand in Reserve Bank row News
  3. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  4. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  5. WATCH | Swedish YouTube sensation takes shots at Jacob Zuma's struggle with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
X