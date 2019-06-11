More than 70 families of KZN flood victims to receive support grants

More than 70 KwaZulu-Natal families who lost relatives during the devastating Easter floods will receive a R20,000 support grant from the department of social development.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza made the announcement on Tuesday during an event at the Mariannridge community hall in Pinetown.

In total the department will be donating more than R1.4m to the bereaved families.

"We understand that this won't bring their loved ones back but it will mean something to them, to the families who have nothing at all and are relying on government ..." said Khoza.

Lawrence Worsnip from Port Shepstone on the south coast was one of the first family members to receive the payout and said that although it would not take the pain away it was a welcome gesture by government.

"This will help us very much, we appreciate everything the government has done for us," said Worsnip.

Worsnip's 77-year-old mother was washed away while driving on the N2 near Port Shepstone.

Khoza said her department would continue providing counselling to the traumatised families.