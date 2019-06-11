More trucks set alight as drivers threaten a nationwide strike

At least three trucks were torched at a depot in Balgowan in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, while another caught alight after its brakes failed at the Tugela Toll Plaza about 125km away on Monday night.

N3 Toll Concession commercial manager Con Roux confirmed the incidents but said they were not related to the ongoing protests over the hiring of foreign nationals.

"The incident in Balgowan was an unrelated incident and was more of an internal matter," he said.

Meanwhile, a looming national strike by truck drivers on July 18 could spell further disaster for the already ailing trucking fraternity.

In a widely circulated WhatsApp message, truck owners were warned that no trucks should operate on the day, which had been billed "Trucking Black Day".