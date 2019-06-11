South Africa

No case against schoolgirl whose newborn was rescued from pit toilet

11 June 2019 - 10:44 By NIVASHNI NAIR
A newborn was rescued from a pit toilet in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu Natal, on Monday.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal police on Tuesday confirmed that no case had been opened against the mother of a baby who was rescued from a pit toilet in a school on the north coast. 

"We can confirm that a baby was found yesterday in KwaDukuza but no case has been opened," Col Thembeka Mbele told TimesLIVE. 

Initial reports suggested that the newborn was dumped in the pit toilet but it has since emerged that the baby fell in when the mother, a pupil at the school, gave birth. 

KwaDukuza municipal spokesperson Sipho Mkhize confirmed that firefighters rescued the baby.

When they pulled out the baby, they discovered that the umbilical cord was still attached. The mother and child were admitted to hospital. 

"I can confirm that we did rescue a baby from a pit toilet but cannot comment further as the matter is now with the police," Mkhize said.

A community leader, who did not want to be named, told TimesLIVE the schoolgirl did not know that she pregnant. 

"Apparently the baby fell in the pit toilet during labour," he said. 

