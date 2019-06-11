Oyster Box hotel withdraws interim interdict against EFF

South Africa

11 June 2019 - 13:20 By Tania Broughton
The Oyster Box Hotel has withdrawn an interim interdict against the EFF which it sought after protesters, wearing EFF T-shirts, recently blocked the hotel's entrance and harassed guests.
An interim court interdict obtained by the plush Oyster Box hotel against the EFF has been withdrawn. In return the EFF has given an undertaking to distance itself from any unlawful conduct from any of its "alleged members" at the Umhlanga-based hotel.

The hotel sought the interdict after protesters, wearing EFF T-shirts, recently blocked the entrance, harassing guests entering and leaving.

They claimed to be acting on behalf of disgruntled employees.

The hotel objected to their presence, denying there were any labour relations disputes and saying even if there were, the EFF was a political party, not a union, and had no right to represent staff members.

The hotel's deputy general manager, Tracey Liebenberg, said in an affidavit that the group of 15 protesters were aggressive.

They interfered with people and motor vehicles and were toy-toying, dancing and shouting.

"While we as South Africans may be accustomed to this, visitors to our shores and guests at the hotel would certainly not be and would be intimidated," she said.

Representatives of the hotel managed to obtain the names of four protesters and they were cited individually as respondents in the court application, along with the EFF.

When the matter came back before the Durban High Court on Tuesday morning, the interdict was made final against the four and they were ordered to pay the legal costs of the application.

But the EFF was let off the hook and no costs were sought against the party.

In terms of the written undertaking, which was filed with the court, the EFF said it distanced itself from the unauthorised conduct of its alleged members.

"The EFF reiterates that it does not condone any of its members encouraging, orchestrating and supported any unprotected strike and unlawful conduct at the hotel."

The party said if the hotel informed it of any further protests which appeared to be connected to it, it would take steps to "distance itself" and inform its members that they were "acting at their own risk".

It said it would help the hotel find the contact details of the four named protesters.

In terms of the interdict, the named protesters and any others who were photographed as being part of the group, are precluded from obstructing the hotel's gate, from harassing guests and staff and interfering with the employment relationship between the hotel and staff.

