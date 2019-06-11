Oyster Box hotel withdraws interim interdict against EFF

An interim court interdict obtained by the plush Oyster Box hotel against the EFF has been withdrawn. In return the EFF has given an undertaking to distance itself from any unlawful conduct from any of its "alleged members" at the Umhlanga-based hotel.

The hotel sought the interdict after protesters, wearing EFF T-shirts, recently blocked the entrance, harassing guests entering and leaving.

They claimed to be acting on behalf of disgruntled employees.

The hotel objected to their presence, denying there were any labour relations disputes and saying even if there were, the EFF was a political party, not a union, and had no right to represent staff members.

The hotel's deputy general manager, Tracey Liebenberg, said in an affidavit that the group of 15 protesters were aggressive.