Reaction Unit SA licence suspended over alleged misconduct

Section 28 of the code of conduct deems any person who commits improper conduct as guilty of an offence and open to a fine or imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram told TimesLIVE that the "sporadic acts of misconduct" referred to by PSiRA related to alleged assault cases.

"Our attorneys have been instructed to institute a civil claim for reputational damages," said Balram.