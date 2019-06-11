South Africa

Reaction Unit SA licence suspended over alleged misconduct

11 June 2019 - 16:05 By Orrin Singh
Reaction Unit SA has had it's services suspended by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA)
Image: Facebook

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) has suspended the operating licence of KwaZulu-Natal private security Reaction Unit South Africa following allegations of misconduct.

In a media statement PSiRA said the suspension was in place until the finalisation of its code of conduct findings.

Section 28 of the code of conduct deems any person who commits improper conduct as guilty of an offence and open to a fine or imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram told TimesLIVE that the "sporadic acts of misconduct" referred to by PSiRA  related to alleged assault cases. 

"Our attorneys have been instructed to institute a civil claim for reputational damages," said Balram.

