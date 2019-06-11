Rinse and set-up: Hairdresser nicked our cards, claim clients

Mpumalanga hairdresser clients were unsuspectingly chatting as their hair was being washed, while in the room next door their store cards were being swiped from their purses.

At least, that’s what Edwin Chirgwin, 37, of HairByMe salon, is accused of. He and his boyfriend were allegedly in on it together, but Chirgwin insists he had no idea what his partner was up to.



