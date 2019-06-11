Taxman gets go-ahead to seize R352m from controversial businessman Mark Lifman

The high court has ended a five-year cat-and-mouse chase between alleged Cape Town mafioso Mark Lifman and the taxman over more than R352m.

The SA Revenue Service has been trying to recover the money from the businessman and his 35 companies and trusts since 2014 but it has been hamstrung by a series of lawsuits brought by Lifman.

On Tuesday, the high court in Cape Town dismissed the businessman's application to stop the sale of his properties.

Judge Elizabeth Baartman said: "There is no indication that an injustice will result from a failure to suspend the execution.

"On the contrary, this application appears to be an abuse of the process. It follows that there are no exceptional circumstances justifying a stay of the execution proceedings."