South Africa

Teacher shot dead by gunman who walked into KwaZulu-Natal school

11 June 2019 - 11:13 By TimesLIVE
A teacher at this Folweni school in KwaZulu-Natal was gunned down by a male shooter on June 11 2019.
A teacher at this Folweni school in KwaZulu-Natal was gunned down by a male shooter on June 11 2019.
Image: Netcare911

A teacher died after multiple bullets were fired at him by a gunman during school hours on Tuesday morning.

The 48-year-old male teacher was walking down a passage at the Folweni school when the gunman entered the premises and fired multiple shots him.

Bullets struck the teacher in the head and abdomen, said Netcare 911's spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

He said paramedics were called to the school about 9am.

"Paramedics arrived and had assessed the man, but unfortunately his injuries were too severe and he was declared deceased."

The school has been quarantined by the Folweni police, who are on scene, said Herbst.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the police.

MORE

Teenager stabbed in 'gang brawl' at Mossel Bay school

A 15-year-old Mossel Bay student was stabbed on Monday on school grounds in what is believed to be gang-related violence at the Indwe Secondary ...
News
3 hours ago

Stabbed Forest High pupil was facing armed robbery charge: NPA

Daniel Bakwela, the 18-year-old Forest High pupil who was stabbed to death last week, was facing an armed robbery charge.
News
19 hours ago

School violence a 'national emergency' that mirrors communities in which pupils live

School teachers cannot be expected to fix the psycho-social problems in communities that have led to a spike in pupils being killed, harmed or ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  2. Ace Magashule's hidden hand in Reserve Bank row News
  3. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  4. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  5. WATCH | Swedish YouTube sensation takes shots at Jacob Zuma's struggle with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Young PE girl dances her way to internet stardom
North West farmer assaults man with 'knobkerrie'
X