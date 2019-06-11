South Africa

Teenager stabbed in 'gang brawl' at Mossel Bay school

11 June 2019 - 09:33 By Dan Meyer
A teenager was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in an apparent gang brawl at a school in Mossel Bay.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Yet another teenage pupil has been stabbed in an apparent gang-related brawl involving weapons at a high school in Mossel Bay.

The 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed at the Indwe Secondary School in KwaNonqaba.

"A group of learners were brought in for questioning, but unfortunately no arrests have been made yet," police spokesperson Cpt Malcolm Potjie said on Tuesday.

Jessica Shelver, spokesperson for the Western Cape education MEC, said the incident was thought to be gang related.

"On Monday morning at around at 11am when the learners were about to write their exam, there was a commotion in the yard of the school," said Shelver.

"A group of boys were fighting and using weapons. SAPS was contacted and they tried to settle the fight as there were many learners involved. A grade 9, 15-year-old ... was injured in the fight and was rushed to the hospital," she said. 

"The school believes that this is gang related and it stems from the community. In April – two learners, a grade 8 and 9 learner - were attacked and stabbed by some community members outside the school premises.

"In this case again, the principal believes that the learners are affiliated with gangs. The area is plagued by gangsterism and as a result this is spilling over into the school."

The school has a troubled past - this is the second stabbing incident this year, and parents protested in April to demand the safety of their children.

A stabbing incident in April saw fighting between rival gangs spill into the school and two pupils were injured as they fought with one another on school grounds.

They were taken to hospital and received treatment for cuts to their arms.

After protracted meetings with school leadership and police, parents resolved to form a committee to support efforts to keep pupils safe at school.

"We cannot confirm whether it was gang related, although we are aware of certain groups operating in that area," said Potjie. "We have our fingers on the pulse and we're investigating the matter as a serious crime."

