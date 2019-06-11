South Africa

'This is the most painful news I've had to deal with': KZN education MEC

11 June 2019 - 15:34 By Nico Gous
Police are investigating the murder of a teacher who was gunned down at Masuku Primary School in Folweni, south of Durban, on Tuesday.
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu is going to visit the school and family of teacher Sboniso Nyawose, who was murdered at Masuku Primary school in Folweni, south of Durban, early on Tuesday.

“This is the most painful news I have had to deal with since assuming office. On behalf of the entire education fraternity, I wish to send heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr Nyawose,” said Mshengu in a statement.

The department said Nyawose was murdered by “two random people who had gained unauthorised access to the school premises".

"This is beside the fact that the school does have a security guard officially employed by the department of education,” they added.

Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said earlier that Nyawose was a grade 7 teacher. He said security was stationed at the school following the shooting.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said earlier: “It is alleged that on Tuesday at 9am, a teacher was shot and killed inside the school premises at Folweni by an unknown suspect.

“The victim was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

