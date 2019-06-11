'This is the most painful news I've had to deal with': KZN education MEC

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu is going to visit the school and family of teacher Sboniso Nyawose, who was murdered at Masuku Primary school in Folweni, south of Durban, early on Tuesday.

“This is the most painful news I have had to deal with since assuming office. On behalf of the entire education fraternity, I wish to send heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr Nyawose,” said Mshengu in a statement.

The department said Nyawose was murdered by “two random people who had gained unauthorised access to the school premises".