Vicki Momberg to plead for herself after shedding six legal teams

On Tuesday morning, with her new, pro bono (free of charge) legal team, advocate Anesh Sukdeo and attorney Wesley Rogers, it appeared that with brand new heads of argument the case was finally set to go ahead.

But Momberg began interrupting proceedings because she claimed she was unwilling to tolerate the media presence in the courtroom, particularly after judge Thifhelimbilu Mudaa agreed to let video cameras into the room to cover the proceedings.

When Momberg's lawyers tried to explain that they would not be willing to launch an application to remove reporters from the courtroom, she stood up in the dock and began addressing the judge herself.

“The media have endangered my life … There’s no respect from the media,” she told the judge, claiming the media had published her contact details in the past.

She then asked to represent herself, terminating her mandate with Rogers. In doing so, because he was the instructing attorney, she accidentally prevented Sukdeo from representing her as well.

Following consultations with judge Mudau and acting judge Shanaaz Mia, the pair officially withdrew during proceedings, prompting Momberg to deliver a lengthy diatribe about how she had been mistreated by the media, the court system and Rogers, who she claimed was too aggressive. She also said he hadn’t contributed to the argument that was set to be presented to court.

However, it was Sukdeo who revealed that the media application argument was not the key factor in why Rogers and he had decided to withdraw. While he would not elaborate, he said that “99% of [the issues] did not pertain to the cameras”.

When Rogers was asked about whether he would be willing to stay on as Momberg’s attorney, he insisted that the trust relationship between himself and his client had broken down irreparably and that he “could no longer ethically act on her behalf” following her behaviour on Tuesday.