South Africa

80-year-old man dies while hiking on Table Mountain

12 June 2019 - 20:57 By Nico Gous
Table Mountain has claimed another life after a hiker died on Cecilia Ridge on Tuesday morning.
Image: Esa Alexander

A hiker died on Tuesday morning on Table Mountain in Cape Town, near Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

Peninsula Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) said in a statement on Wednesday that they were called out at 11.27am after a hiker had “medical complications” on the Cecelia Ridge path.

“The scene of the incident was on the Cecelia Ridge path, close to the SANParks overseers' hut on the slope west of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens,” said WSAR.

“When the medical team arrived at the scene, they found an 80-year-old local resident had been receiving first aid and CPR assistance from members of his party.

"All best efforts unfortunately could not revive him, and he was declared deceased.”

