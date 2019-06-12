South Africa

Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to probe claims of racism by medical schemes

12 June 2019 - 08:51 By timeslive
Advocates Dali Mpofu (left) and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi at the Constitutional Court during a a previous matter.
Advocates Dali Mpofu (left) and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi at the Constitutional Court during a a previous matter.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) says advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi will chair an investigation into allegations of racial profiling against black, coloured and Indian doctors.

The investigation follows allegations by members of the National Health Care Professionals Association (NHCPA) that they were being unfairly treated and their claims withheld by medical aid schemes based on race and ethnicity.

“The CMS believes that advocate Ngcukaitobi, who is a respected legal mind, will help go to root of the allegations of racial profiling, blacklisting for payments, blocked payments, demands of confidential clinical information, bullying and harassment, coercion, entrapment and use of hidden cameras,” said Dr Sipho Kabane, chief executive officer and registrar of CMS.

For the next four months, Ngcukaitobi and his team of advocates, Adila Hassim and Kerry Williams, "will get to the bottom of these allegations,” said Kabane.

Ngcukaitobi is an advocate of the High Court and was recently nominated for senior counsel status by the Johannesburg bar. Hassim is an advocate of the High Court who practises in various areas with a focus on constitutional law while Williams has advised extensively on health care matters over the last 15 years.

The investigating panel will receive written submissions until June 28. Interviews and public hearings will be conducted from July 8 to September. The final report will be delivered by the investigating panel on November 1.

MORE

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi set to become a senior counsel after just eight years

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi has been recommended to be made a senior counsel just eight years after becoming an advocate.
News
2 weeks ago

Life 'scans' horizon for growth

Life Healthcare has borne the brunt of an increasingly challenging environment marked by regulations that are becoming more stringent
Business
1 month ago

Netcare beams in on cancer treatment to boost revenue

rivate hospital group Netcare has set its sights on offering the only full cancer treatment facility in SA as it searches for growth in a stagnant ...
Business
3 weeks ago

Things you must do to get your chronic condition covered

Your scheme may decide for which medicines it will pay for each chronic condition, but the treatment may not be below the standards published in the ...
Business
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | North West farmer 'assaults man and mother' with knobkierie South Africa
  2. Mzansi ain’t buying Ace Magashule’s ‘fake tweet’ claims South Africa
  3. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chants, dancing and gun salutes at alleged drug lord's funeral South Africa
  5. Our newborn was 'bought' for R2,500: Abducted Bara baby's mother alleges South Africa

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
X