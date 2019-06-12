Car-spinning ad is OK - but note that 'real life stunts' are performed by a pro

Ad watchdog the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) ruled in favour of an advert which shows “women can achieve anything that they put their minds to, including excelling in professional sports that might not be traditionally female”.

This comes after Darren van Rensburg and Deven Naidu complained about Skye Distribution’s TV commercial for Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers.

In the commercial four women – Karabo Poppy, Stacey-Lee May, Zulaikha Patel and Just Robyn – shared their stories.

Some scenes shows May spinning her car and performing spinning-related stunts, including hanging upside down out of the driver-side window by her legs while the car is in motion.

May says in the voice-over of one commercial: “I’m just trying to change people’s way of thinking about spinning.”

Van Rensburg complained about the commercial airing between 7pm-9pm on DStv’s Vuzu channel which focuses on youth entertainment.

“Van Rensburg argued that the advertisement basically shows the youth that it is cool and OK to dance on top and outside of moving vehicles, when in fact it is dangerous.”