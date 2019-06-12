South Africa

Controversial KZN private security firm Rusa has licence reinstated

12 June 2019 - 14:16 By Orrin Singh
Reaction Unit SA has had its operating licence reinstated by the Durban high court.
Image: Reaction Unit SA/Facebook

The Durban High Court ruled in favour of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) on Wednesday, temporarily reinstating its licence to operate as normal, pending the outcome of a misconduct case.

This after the the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) suspended the operating licence of the KwaZulu-Natal private security company on Tuesday following alleged "acts of misconduct".

TimesLIVE understands that a case between PSiRA and Rusa is related to a number of cases allegedly related to assault, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, attempted murder and one case of murder. 

The matter was postponed to June 24, with the judge ruling that the suspension be uplifted until then.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said services to their clients and the public had been uninterrupted.

"Our legal team is preparing documents to serve on PSiRA for reputational damages, who we believe acted unlawfully and in a corrupt manner for financial gain," he said.

Balram said Rusa had initiated investigations into corrupt activities at PSiRA in Durban and was convinced that the corrupt officials would be rooted out.

However, a high-ranking PSiRA official, who could not be named, said PSiRA was not aware of any sort of investigations by Rusa. 

"There have been no investigation into PSiRA that we are aware of. There is no information from Rusa regarding corruption and activities that as management are aware of," said the official.

"If Rusa has  such information, we would appreciate that they come forward with it, so we can work on it with lightning speed and root out any sort of corruption."

Balram praised members of the public, private companies and law enforcement for the overwhelming support local and abroad.

"This is not the first attack on Rusa and I know it's not the last. Corrupt PSiRA officials colluding with criminals will attempt to stop us again, but I can assure South Africans that the fight against crime continues," he said.

