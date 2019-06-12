Convicted triple murderer rearrested after disappearing act at court

Police have rearrested a convicted murderer who brazenly escaped from the Wynberg Magistrate's Court after spending "sleepless nights" tracking him down.

Phelo Mtala had been on the loose since May 17. He managed to slip past police and court security by pretending to be a person who was due to be released on the day.

"The convicted escapee was arrested [on Tuesday night] after his vehicle was pulled over in Durbanville while he was on his way back from Malmesbury," said Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.

"The accused was appearing in Wynberg Magistrate's Court with another accused who was supposed to be released on the day."

Mtala was meant to go back to Pollsmoor Prison but was released after placing his fingerprints on the documents of the accused who was supposed to be released, Rwexana said.

"Since he escaped from the court the team had sleepless nights in pursuit of him. With the help of brave informers, police pounced on him last night," she said.

At the time of his escape, Mtala had already been convicted on three counts of murder for the killing of Anga Dekeni, Solethu Nongenzi and Mzimasi Majelimane, and for illegal firearm possession.

He will now return to the same court that he escaped from to face additional charges of escaping lawful custody.