Eastern Cape teenager arrested after 80-year-old woman stabbed to death

A 19-year-old is expected to appear before the Willowvale Magistrate's Court after allegedly stabbing to death a defenceless 80-year-old woman.

"It is alleged that the deceased was stabbed on her upper body on Tuesday, June 11 2019 about 3.40pm at Sunduza, Willowvale, in the Eastern Cape.

"A community member saw the suspect stabbing the old woman. The eyewitness raised an alarm and community members came in numbers. The suspect ran for his dear life, was chased and caught and police were informed," said police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha.

He said the suspect was arrested and charged with murder.

"The motive behind the murder is not clear. The deceased was identified as Nomaka Mhlaba, aged 80," Manatha said.

The suspect will appear in court on Thursday.

Butterworth cluster commander Brig Ngangema Xakavu condemned the brutal murder of an elderly, defenceless woman. He applauded the community members for helping the police arrest the suspect.