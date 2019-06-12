Ex-cop turned robber arrested in his jail cell for blackmailing police

A former police officer who is serving a 15-year sentence for armed robberies has been nabbed for posing as a Hawks officer and extorting cash from cops - all from his prison cell.

Police investigations traced him to Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre and arrested him on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear at the Cullinan magistrate's court on Wednesday for impersonation and extortion, said Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.

The former Tactical Response Team (TRT) police official masqueraded as a brigadier from the Hawks.

Several high-ranking police officials and other private individuals had complained that they were allegedly being intimidated and extorted to pay millions of rands, said Mulaudzi.

"He allegedly claimed that he had incriminating evidence against them and demanded large sums of money in exchange for destroying case dockets."