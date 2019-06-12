South Africa

Ex-cop turned robber arrested in his jail cell for blackmailing police

12 June 2019 - 08:50 By timeslive
A former police officer has been nabbed at Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre for posing as a Hawks officer and extorting cash from cops.
A former police officer who is serving a 15-year sentence for armed robberies has been nabbed for posing as a Hawks officer and extorting cash from cops - all from his prison cell.

Police investigations traced him to Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre and arrested him on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear at the Cullinan magistrate's court on Wednesday for impersonation and extortion, said Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.

The former Tactical Response Team (TRT) police official masqueraded as a brigadier from the Hawks.

Several high-ranking police officials and other private individuals had complained that they were allegedly being intimidated and extorted to pay millions of rands, said Mulaudzi.

"He allegedly claimed that he had incriminating evidence against them and demanded large sums of money in exchange for destroying case dockets."

The intimidation and alleged extortion was referred to the Serious Organised Investigation team.

"Months of probing led them to the correctional centre [where they] confiscated cellphones and various sim cards."

Investigations continue.

Mulaudzi said: "It has not been established if he was working with other individuals at the centre."

Last month the Hawks arrested 40-year-old Gabriel Paul who also impersonated a senior investigator. Paul abandoned his bail application on June 5, said Mulaudzi.

Investigations are still under way to ascertain his potential link to other cases of fraud and impersonation. He will appear at the Krugersdorp magistrate's court in July.

"Other similar investigations are at an advanced stage and more arrests were expected soon," said Mulaudzi.

