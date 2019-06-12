Gangsterism and under-resourced cops blamed for school violence

A spate of violence in schools across the country has put the Western Cape education department on high alert.

According to the department, gangsterism and an under-resourced police force are at the heart of a problem that is “holding our children hostage”.

At least three stabbings, incidents of robbery, vandalism - and on Tuesday the murder of a 48-year-old teacher in KZN - are all indications of a growing problem.

Western Cape education department spokesperson Jessica Shelver said crime is finding its way from the streets into the classroom.

“Gang violence has a significant impact on our schools,” she said.