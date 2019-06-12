South Africa

I’m the victim, says racist Momberg as she fires yet another legal team

12 June 2019 - 05:54 By Shain Germaner
Vicki Momberg claims she has been mistreated by the media, the court system and her lawyers.
Vicki Momberg claims she has been mistreated by the media, the court system and her lawyers.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday TImes

Three years after Vicki Momberg used the k-word 48 times against police officers and 10111 operators trying to assist her, she still thinks there is no proof their dignity was impaired.

Momberg had a dramatic day in court on Tuesday, as she was forced to represent herself in trying to overturn her crimen injuria convictions and effective two-year prison sentence – after firing her attorney because he would not launch an application for media to leave.

Most read

  1. WATCH | North West farmer 'assaults man and mother' with knobkierie South Africa
  2. Mzansi ain’t buying Ace Magashule’s ‘fake tweet’ claims South Africa
  3. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chants, dancing and gun salutes at alleged drug lord's funeral South Africa
  5. Our newborn was 'bought' for R2,500: Abducted Bara baby's mother alleges South Africa

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
X