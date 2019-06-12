Michael Komape's school pit toilet death heading to Supreme Court

The case of five-year-old Michael Komape - who died after falling into a pit toilet and drowning in human excrement at a school in Limpopo - is heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

NGO Section27, which is representing the Komape family, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday the case will be heard on September 2.

Grade R learner Michael died on January 20 2014 after the pit toilet at Mahlodumela Primary School, near Seshego, collapsed.