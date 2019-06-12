South Africa

Police hail 'bad buildings' raid in Hillbrow a success after 25 arrested

12 June 2019 - 16:34 By ernest mabuza

Police arrested 25 people following raids on a number of hijacked buildings in Hillbrow, downtown Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Police officers arrest a man during a raid on hijacked buildings in Hillbrow on Wednesday.
Police officers arrest a man during a raid on hijacked buildings in Hillbrow on Wednesday.
Image: Twitter/David Tembe

The task team aimed to look for criminal elements and check whether municipality by-laws are being contravened.

Metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar described the operation as a success.

"We conducted a joint operation, 'Bad Buildings', in Hillbrow, where 124 individuals were taken in for questioning. Out of the 124, 21 were illegal immigrants," he said.

"There were three arrested for [possession of] illegal ammunition and a home-made rifle. There was one suspect arrested for selling liquor without a licence."

Minnaar said the focus of the operation was on hijacked buildings, which often harbour criminals.

"This operation was a success in that we were able to sift out criminals in possession of firearms and ammunition, and also we were able to track undocumented foreign nationals," he said.

MORE:

WATCH | More than 100 taken for questioning as police raid 'bad buildings' in Joburg

More than 100 people were taken in for questioning as authorities raided "hijacked" and problem buildings in Hillbrow and the Johannesburg CBD on ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Police in counterfeit-goods raid stoned in ‘lawless’ Joburg CBD

Police were pelted with rocks in central Johannesburg on Sunday after a raid to seize counterfeit goods.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash South Africa
  2. WATCH | North West farmer 'assaults man and mother' with knobkierie South Africa
  3. Mzansi ain’t buying Ace Magashule’s ‘fake tweet’ claims South Africa
  4. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  5. WATCH | Chants, dancing and gun salutes at alleged drug lord's funeral South Africa

Latest Videos

Police raid Hillbrow buildings
Kidnapped baby Mpumelelo receives a warm welcome home
X