Police must do more to curb hijackings and murder of truck drivers, says investigator

Police need to step up their efforts to curb attacks on trucks and truck hijackings.

This is the view of a private investigator and insurance investigator Danie Day at a media briefing by the National Press Club in Pretoria on the impact of criminality in the road freight industry.

The Road Freight Association announced recently that there has been an ongoing onslaught against companies employing foreign truck drivers which has left dozens dead or injured and caused R1.2bn in damage to trucks and cargo.

There has also been damage to other trucks as a result of different protests along the main national routes.

Day said the protection of trucks on the road, which transported more than 80% of goods within the country, was a "government issue".

"Government and police must protect us. We cannot take the law into our own hands. They should [establish] more visible policing on the routes, for the hijackings, and also they must make smaller hijacking units available at different big towns (such) as Bloemfontein, Durban and all over the show," Day said.