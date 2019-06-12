Six anti-gang unit cops shot as police admit Cape murders are 'out of hand'

Six members of the Anti Gang Unit were shot and injured during a shootout in Nyanga in the early hours of Wednesday, just hours after police minister Bheki Cele said more officers and firepower was needed to curb a spate of killings in the Western Cape.

The unit - unveiled by Cele and President Cyril Ramaphosa in a bid to clamp down on rampant gang violence - were tracing suspects at Sweet Home Farm informal settlement when they came under fire.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the unit had just apprehended a suspect allegedly linked to a recent series of murders in the area when shots were fired from nearby shacks.

Six of the police members were shot and injured, two of them seriously.

The shooting comes just hours after provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula conceded, at a press briefing with Cele, that "murder has got out of hand" but said there were plans in place to deal with the scourge.