South Africa

Soweto's trash goes uncollected due to jobs protest at Pikitup depot

12 June 2019 - 16:42 By Nico Gous
Pikitup workers were unable to collect waste in parts of Soweto on Wednesday due to a protest outside its Zondi depot.
Image: Russell Roberts

Pikitup could not collect waste in Soweto on Wednesday after residents protested outside its depot in Zondi.

“These protesters are demanding jobs and threatening the lives of Pikitup’s employees and assets,” said Johannesburg environment and infrastructure services MMC Nico de Jager on Wednesday.

“The protesters are preventing Pikitup employees from discharging their responsibility of rendering waste removal service in areas serviced by the Zondi depot.

Trash piling up as protests hit service delivery in Joburg

Ongoing violent protests in the inner city of Johannesburg are affecting service delivery in Yeoville, Bellevue and Bellevue East.
News
3 weeks ago

“Protesters also presented a list of demands and questions on Pikitup’s learnership programme, the employment of expanded public works programme (EPWP) workers, information about tenders and Pikitup’s supply-chain processes, how vacancies are advertised, and how they can benefit from recycling services.”

De Jager claimed that the city had answered their questions but protests continued nonetheless.

Pikitup could not remove waste in these areas:

  • Chiawelo;
  • Chiawelo 2;
  • Mapetla;
  • Phiri;
  • Molapo;
  • Dobsonville Extension 3;
  • Protea Glen Extensions 8, 9, 10, 14, 20, 26, 27, 29, 31; and
  • Lefhureng.

“Pikitup apologises for the inconvenience caused and is appealing to the affected residents to dispose of their waste at its garden sites while it is addressing the issue,” added De Jager.

Service delivery protests are on the rise this year, warn experts

The number of service delivery protests for 2019 so far has already eclipsed the total for 2016 and all years before 2012.
News
1 day ago

Protesters burn Pikitup depot‚ further affecting trash collection in Joburg

Garbage collection problems are set to continue in parts of Johannesburg after protesters on Thursday set a depot alight.
News
9 months ago

Parts of Joburg without trash collectors due to worker intimidation

Pikitup will not be collecting garbage in some parts of Johannesburg “until further notice”.
News
9 months ago

