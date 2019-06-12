South Africa

'The more you feel the pain, the stronger you become': Inspiration from Xolani Luvuno in five quotes

12 June 2019 - 05:30 By Unathi Nkanjeni
There's no stopping amputee athlete Xolani Luvuno.
There's no stopping amputee athlete Xolani Luvuno.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

If there's one person who knows about conquering the obstacles in his life, it's Xolani Luvuno.

The amputee athlete and former drug addict is achieving his dreams, one athletic event at a time.

Luvuno touched the hearts of many South Africans this past weekend when he pursued his dream of completing the 2019 Comrades Marathon on crutches, even though marathon organisers denied him official entry.

'He was treated like a criminal' - Mentor on Xolani Luvuno's Comrades journey

Amputee Xolani Luvuno had to cut his Comrades Marathon short on Sunday to avoid being questioned about his eligibility to participate in the race.
News
1 day ago

Last year Luvuno completed the 2018 Comrades on crutches with five hours of extra time. Earlier this year he took on the Ironman.

The athlete refuses to let his disability stop him from achieving his goals.

Here are five quotes from Luvuno that will inspire you:

"It's supposed to be hard, but I don't think to quit. Feeling pain is normal."

"The more you feel the pain, the stronger you become - and you push harder."

"It’s not a competition for me. I want to make sure I finish in time. It’s all about the experience."

“What helped me to turn my life around is this training because I used to be an alcoholic. I told myself not to go to parties and run a big race.”

"Believe in yourself and be strong, even when it’s difficult - because sometimes life gets difficult, so you must push yourself and be strong."

MORE:

'I don't think to quit' - amputee Xolani Luvuno on finishing half Ironman

The recent Ironman 70.3 triathlon pushed amputee athlete Xolani Luvuno to his limits, but he says it was worth the challenge.
Sport
4 months ago

LISTEN | Amputee Comrades runner Xolani Luvuno on beating drugs and alcohol

In this episode of The Big Small Business Show, Xolani Luvuno explains how he used his psyche of steel to get off drugs and alcohol and set his ...
Features
10 months ago

WATCH | Amputee Xolani Luvuno defies all odds, finishes Ironman with broken hand

Xolani Luvuno completes the full Ironman race on crutches.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | North West farmer 'assaults man and mother' with knobkierie South Africa
  2. Mzansi ain’t buying Ace Magashule’s ‘fake tweet’ claims South Africa
  3. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chants, dancing and gun salutes at alleged drug lord's funeral South Africa
  5. Our newborn was 'bought' for R2,500: Abducted Bara baby's mother alleges South Africa

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
X