'The more you feel the pain, the stronger you become': Inspiration from Xolani Luvuno in five quotes
If there's one person who knows about conquering the obstacles in his life, it's Xolani Luvuno.
The amputee athlete and former drug addict is achieving his dreams, one athletic event at a time.
Luvuno touched the hearts of many South Africans this past weekend when he pursued his dream of completing the 2019 Comrades Marathon on crutches, even though marathon organisers denied him official entry.
Last year Luvuno completed the 2018 Comrades on crutches with five hours of extra time. Earlier this year he took on the Ironman.
The athlete refuses to let his disability stop him from achieving his goals.
Here are five quotes from Luvuno that will inspire you:
"It's supposed to be hard, but I don't think to quit. Feeling pain is normal."
"The more you feel the pain, the stronger you become - and you push harder."
"It’s not a competition for me. I want to make sure I finish in time. It’s all about the experience."
“What helped me to turn my life around is this training because I used to be an alcoholic. I told myself not to go to parties and run a big race.”
"Believe in yourself and be strong, even when it’s difficult - because sometimes life gets difficult, so you must push yourself and be strong."