Truck drivers warn of national shutdown on July 18

PFSF recently obtained an urgent court interdict to prevent the looting of trucks, the harming of drivers and the burning of trucks.

The interdict was granted on May 30 against those believed to be responsible, specifically ATDF leaders Sipho Zungu, Cele Khumbulani, Mncebe Sihle and Nkosenye Buthelezi.

ATDF chairperson Zungu told TimesLIVE that they were innocent and that the case was critical in voicing the concerns of South African drivers. "How can we fight our own people? We cannot ask for jobs and then go and destroy the very same trucks that we would need if we are hired," he said.

Zungu said the foundation had proved to the government that many foreign drivers were employed in SA. "We have come forward and provided the facts. Those that allege we are involved in these attacks, where are their facts? If they have proof that ATDF members are involved, then why have those members not been arrested," he said.

He said he would welcome the arrest of any members found to be involved in any criminal activity. "I stand by police. If an ATDF member is found to be involved in any sort of criminality related to these attacks, then they should be arrested and the law must run its course," he said.

Zungu said despite the case against the ATDF leadership, nothing would deter them. "People always look at what's going on and are quick to point fingers, but no one wants to look at the root cause of the problem and find a solution.

"I am a victim of unemployment. As we speak, I am sitting at home with my 15 years of truck-driving experience."