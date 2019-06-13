South Africa

Assault rifles seized as anti-gang unit swoops after six officers are shot

13 June 2019 - 09:23 By Dan Meyer
An R5 rifle and ammunition seized in one of the anti-gang unit raids in Happy Valley on June 12 2019.
An R5 rifle and ammunition seized in one of the anti-gang unit raids in Happy Valley on June 12 2019.
Image: SA Police Service

The anti-gang unit seized an arsenal of firearms and ammunition and made two arrests after a day of chaos on the Cape Flats.

Hours after six unit members were shot during an operation in Samora Machel, Philippi, two assault rifles, 9mm pistols and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seized in two raids in nearby Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

An R5, ammunition and handcuffs seized on June 12 2019 by anti-gang unit members patrolling Happy Valley, Cape Town.
An R5, ammunition and handcuffs seized on June 12 2019 by anti-gang unit members patrolling Happy Valley, Cape Town.
Image: SA Police Service

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said two men, aged 35 and 64, were arrested in the raids and would appear in court charged with possession of prohibited firearms - the R5 rifles - and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Mounting gang violence in the area prompted the police to implement a 72-hour total shutdown of Samora Machel township, where police minister Bheki Cele said he had told officers to “make life difficult”.

Speaking to community members on Wednesday at the hospital where two of the six officers are being treated, Cele said: "We are going to up the game. We have one gun now that we believe was used in this thing.”

A 26-year-old was arrested in Paarl on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the Samora Machel shooting.

MORE

Man arrested in Paarl for attack on six anti-gang police officers in Nyanga

Police arrested a 26-year-old man in Paarl on Wednesday morning in connection with the attack on six members of the police’s anti-gang unit in Cape ...
News
13 hours ago

Six anti-gang unit cops shot as police admit Cape murders are 'out of hand'

Six members of the Anti Gang Unit were shot and injured during a shootout in Nyanga.
News
1 day ago

Government is 'winning the war' against gangsterism on the Cape Flats, says Ramaphosa

Government is "winning the war" against gangsterism and drug dealing on the violence-plagued Cape Flats in the Western Cape.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash South Africa
  2. WATCH | PE six-year-old a sensation after Will Smith shares her dance moves South Africa
  3. Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies Africa
  4. 'We're out of here' - Vicki Momberg loses another legal team after another ... South Africa
  5. Taxman gets go-ahead to seize R352m from controversial businessman Mark Lifman South Africa

Latest Videos

Police raid Hillbrow buildings
Kidnapped baby Mpumelelo receives a warm welcome home
X