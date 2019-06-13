South Africa

More than two dozen critically endangered vultures poisoned in Zululand

13 June 2019 - 14:26 By Orrin Singh
Sixteen of the 27 poisoned vulture carcasses were discovered in Zululand on Wednesday, while 11 had been discovered on Friday
Sixteen of the 27 poisoned vulture carcasses were discovered in Zululand on Wednesday, while 11 had been discovered on Friday
Image: Supplied

The carcasses of 16 critically endangered African white-backed vultures were discovered on Wednesday evening in Zululand, northern KwaZulu-Natal - bringing to 27 the total number of vultures found dead in suspected poison-related incidents in the past week.

At least two vultures have survived but are in a critical state. They are being attended to at Raptor Rescue, a rehabilitation centre for African birds of prey near Pietermaritzburg.

On Friday, members of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, the Zululand Vulture Project and Wildlife ACT made an initial discovery of 11 poisoned vultures which included the carcasses of seven African white-backed and three lappet-faced vultures and one white-headed vulture. 

The vultures were discovered last Friday morning by a local landowner during a regular patrol of his property.

Area where roaming lions spotted is their 'usual pride location'

The area where a pride of 14 lions was spotted roaming near Phalaborwa last week is their usual pride location which they have returned to, according ...
News
4 days ago

Clinic manager at Raptor Rescue Ben Hoffman told TimesLIVE that the next 48 hours would be crucial for the surviving vultures. 

"They're in very bad shape and we have them hooked up to drips. Things are not looking very good at the moment, they were badly poisoned."

Hoffman said if the vultures were to miraculously make it through the next two days, it would be a long and slow road to recovery. 

"It would take them at least six months to fully recover."

The carcasses of 11 critically endangered vultures were discovered last Friday in Zululand. They are believed to have been poisoned
The carcasses of 11 critically endangered vultures were discovered last Friday in Zululand. They are believed to have been poisoned
Image: Supplied

Hoffman said they strongly believed the vultures were targeted for muthi purposes. 

"Someone was out to get them. Vultures heads are commonly used for muthi."

He said a lethal poison commonly used for agricultural purposes had most likely been used. 

"The carcasses have been frozen and will be subjected to intensive research, looking at their genetics," he said. 

Both African white-backed and white-headed vultures are listed as critically endangered, with populations declining in the past decade in KZN.

MORE

Limpopo's lions on the loose are under observation and will be darted

A pride of lions on the loose that have been spotted near Phalaborwa will be darted before they are moved to a nearby nature reserve.
News
6 days ago

How jailed SA smuggler could have helped to save rare birds

The activities that saw an SA wildlife smuggler jailed for three years in January may end up helping to save some of the endangered species he ...
News
3 months ago

Dry death circles SA's dying vultures

Hungry birds show up in gardens - and even at a toll plaza
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash South Africa
  2. WATCH | PE six-year-old a sensation after Will Smith shares her dance moves South Africa
  3. Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies Africa
  4. 'We're out of here' - Vicki Momberg loses another legal team after another ... South Africa
  5. Taxman gets go-ahead to seize R352m from controversial businessman Mark Lifman South Africa

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
X