More than two dozen critically endangered vultures poisoned in Zululand

The carcasses of 16 critically endangered African white-backed vultures were discovered on Wednesday evening in Zululand, northern KwaZulu-Natal - bringing to 27 the total number of vultures found dead in suspected poison-related incidents in the past week.

At least two vultures have survived but are in a critical state. They are being attended to at Raptor Rescue, a rehabilitation centre for African birds of prey near Pietermaritzburg.

On Friday, members of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, the Zululand Vulture Project and Wildlife ACT made an initial discovery of 11 poisoned vultures which included the carcasses of seven African white-backed and three lappet-faced vultures and one white-headed vulture.

The vultures were discovered last Friday morning by a local landowner during a regular patrol of his property.