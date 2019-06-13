South Africa

Greek authorities have summoned Adam Catzavelos, says his lawyer

13 June 2019 - 12:41 By Ernest Mabuza
Adam Catzavelos, right, apologised on Thursday outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court for using the k-word in a video he posted from Greece.
Adam Catzavelos, right, apologised on Thursday outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court for using the k-word in a video he posted from Greece.
Image: Ernest Mabuza

Adam Catzavelos, the man who went on a racist rant on video last year, has been served a summons by authorities in Greece.

This emerged after he appeared briefly at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of crimen injuria, after a video of him celebrating the fact that there were no black people on a beach in Greece went viral. 

His case was postponed until July 10 to allow his legal team to make representations to the director of public prosecutions.

Speaking after the case was postponed, attorney Lawley Shein revealed that Catzavelos had been summoned by Greek authorities.

Shein did not provide more details. He said he had just received a copy of the Greek papers and was waiting for them to be translated to fully understand the charges.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the NPA did not have information about any charges from Greece.

EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego expressed satisfaction at how the prosecution had handled the case so far.

Mashego came to court before the start of proceedings, while five EFF supporters arrived about 50 minutes after the hearing was adjourned.

The EFF said on Wednesday evening that it would be attending proceedings.

MORE

'I am utterly ashamed': Adam Catzavelos on his k-word video

The crimen injuria case against businessman Adam Catzavelos was postponed until July 10 to allow for his lawyer to make representations to the ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Adam Catzavelos served for hate speech by Human Rights Commission

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has opened a hate speech case against Adam Catzavelos at the Equality Court over his racial utterances.
News
2 weeks ago

NPA explains why Adam Catzavelos can be charged in SA for Greece video

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday it believes that Adam Catzavelos, the man who caused an uproar after using the k-word in a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash South Africa
  2. WATCH | PE six-year-old a sensation after Will Smith shares her dance moves South Africa
  3. Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies Africa
  4. 'We're out of here' - Vicki Momberg loses another legal team after another ... South Africa
  5. Taxman gets go-ahead to seize R352m from controversial businessman Mark Lifman South Africa

Latest Videos

'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
Police raid Hillbrow buildings
X