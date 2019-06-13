Greek authorities have summoned Adam Catzavelos, says his lawyer

Adam Catzavelos, the man who went on a racist rant on video last year, has been served a summons by authorities in Greece.

This emerged after he appeared briefly at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of crimen injuria, after a video of him celebrating the fact that there were no black people on a beach in Greece went viral.

His case was postponed until July 10 to allow his legal team to make representations to the director of public prosecutions.

Speaking after the case was postponed, attorney Lawley Shein revealed that Catzavelos had been summoned by Greek authorities.

Shein did not provide more details. He said he had just received a copy of the Greek papers and was waiting for them to be translated to fully understand the charges.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the NPA did not have information about any charges from Greece.

EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego expressed satisfaction at how the prosecution had handled the case so far.

Mashego came to court before the start of proceedings, while five EFF supporters arrived about 50 minutes after the hearing was adjourned.

The EFF said on Wednesday evening that it would be attending proceedings.