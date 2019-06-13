'I am utterly ashamed': Adam Catzavelos on his k-word video

Shein said he hoped the director of public prosecutions would be able to respond to Catzavelos' representations when the case resumed on July 10.

The court postponed the case and told Catzavelos, who is out on warning, to appear again in July.

The outrage over Catzavelos' comments led to his family's business being dumped by major clients, including top-end restaurants, and he was fired.

Catzavelos spoke to reporters outside the court, apologising for what he had said and said that he was there to face the consequences.

"In my moment of madness that I had last year, I am completely embarrassed and utterly ashamed at what I did and what I said.

"I express my sympathy and sorrow to anyone whose dignity was harmed," Catzavelos said.

Shein would not comment on what representations he would make to the director of public prosecutions.