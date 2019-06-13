South Africa

'I am utterly ashamed': Adam Catzavelos on his k-word video

13 June 2019 - 10:29 By Ernest Mabuza
Adam Catzavelos, pictured with his back to the door, apologised on Thursday outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court for his k-word rant in Greece.
Image: Ernest Mabuza

The crimen injuria case against businessman Adam Catzavelos was postponed on Thursday to allow his lawyer to make representations to the director of public prosecutions in Gauteng.

Catzavelos catapulted to notoriety in August 2018 after a video of him using the k-word, to celebrate the fact that there were no black people around him during a beach holiday in Greece, went viral.

His attorney Lawley Shein was handed a docket on Thursday in the Randburg Magistrate's Court and said he had arranged with the prosecution that the case be postponed so that his client could make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority.

Shein said he hoped the director of public prosecutions would be able to respond to Catzavelos' representations when the case resumed on July 10.

The court postponed the case and told Catzavelos, who is out on warning, to appear again in July.

The outrage over Catzavelos' comments led to his family's business being dumped by major clients, including top-end restaurants, and he was fired.

Catzavelos spoke to reporters outside the court, apologising for what he had said and said that he was there to face the consequences.

"In my moment of madness that I had last year, I am completely embarrassed and utterly ashamed at what I did and what I said.

"I express my sympathy and sorrow to anyone whose dignity was harmed," Catzavelos said.

Shein would not comment on what representations he would make to the director of public prosecutions.

