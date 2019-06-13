Man charged for multiple shooting of KwaZulu-Natal policewoman

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested after a police officer died in an alleged domestic violence dispute.

Const Thandiwe Mavaneni, 33, was shot multiple times at her home in Mpumalanga, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Wednesday. She died at a nearby hospital..

“A case of murder was opened at Mpumalanga police station and a suspect was immediately arrested. He will be charged with murder,” said KZN police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

The man, in his late 20s, will appear at the Mpumalanga Magistrate's Court on Friday.