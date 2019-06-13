One third of domestic workers are not registered for UIF

“If employers in South Africa can still get away with not registering domestic workers, they will do it,” Witbooi said.

The union has been trying to convince the Minister of Labour to organise an imbizo with domestic workers to inform them of their rights. Witbooi also said the labour department should produce pamphlets and use media to keep domestic workers informed.

“Much more must be spent on education for domestic workers,” Witbooi said, so that domestic workers can fight more effectively for their rights.

Domestic workers are still not entitled to compensation for work-related injuries or death.

On May 23, a judge ruled in the Pretoria High Court that the exclusion of domestic workers in the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act of 1993 is unconstitutional. But the law has yet to be changed.

Domestic workers also have a lower national minimum wage. When the minimum wage was set at R20 per hour or R3,500 per month in May 2018, the minimum for domestic workers was only R15 per hour. This is because they are seen as more likely to lose their jobs if wages go up rapidly, according to a National Treasury document.

“It’s important for employers to recognise what domestic workers really are,” Witbooi said. “We are a part of the economy.”

Trying to use the uFiling system

GroundUp decided to test the uFiling system because, coincidentally, one of our staff members needed to register a domestic worker.

We first tried an existing user ID for the uFiling system. We had forgotten the password and so requested it to be reset. To cut a long and frustrating story short, that included a call to the UIF website support number. We gave up. We simply couldn’t reset the password. We would constantly be redirected to a screen to create a new password and always get blocked with the same message: “The password entered does not match the password provided. Please retry. Note that the password is case sensitive.”

We tried using Firefox and Chrome - neither worked.

So we tried registering a new user ID with a passport. But in entering the details we came across a perplexing field: UIF Reference Number. How are you supposed to have this reference before you’ve registered? So we phoned the helpline again. It was 12.34pm on a Monday. The phone was answered immediately and an automated message informed us that no one would be available between 12.45pm and 1.30pm. Then the line went dead.

We tried again at 2.35pm. This time the automated message said no one would be available from 3pm to 3.15pm. And again the line went dead.

In response, Buthelezi said clients began to have problems with the uFiling system after it went through an update in April. One of the most common issues was the password reset. Buthelezi said the problems had now been resolved and people “just need to know how to navigate”.

He also said the UIF was trying to improve customer service and increase the number of people available to help clients with their problems. He said he would issue a user guide to address the most common problems with the uFiling system.

This article was first published by GroundUp.