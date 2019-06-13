South Africa

Police crackdown in Gauteng nets 45 suspected criminals

13 June 2019 - 13:01 By ernest mabuza
Police operations in Gauteng on Wednesday resulted in the arrests of 45 suspects and the seizure of seven firearms.
Police operations in Gauteng on Wednesday resulted in the arrests of 45 suspects and the seizure of seven firearms.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Gauteng police arrested 45 suspects and seized unlicensed firearms in various crime- prevention operations in the province on Wednesday.

Police said 32 undocumented migrants were arrested in Pretoria North and might face deportation after they have been processed by the Department of Home Affairs.

In Brakpan, police arrested five people at the Carnival Mall following complaints that the men were scouting for victims using ATMs at the mall.

"The suspects were confronted and their vehicle, a VW Polo, was searched. Two semi-automatic unlicensed pistols with ammunition were found inside the vehicle," police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said.

In Bryanston, five suspects were arrested following a shootout with Johannesburg metro police officers and security guards.

The suspects were followed after they had robbed a VW at a dealership in Melrose.

“They were cornered at William Nicol where one of the suspects was shot and wounded. An unlicensed firearm and a Range Rover stolen at Linden were seized,” Dlamini said.

Dlamini said the suspects would be charged with armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and a stolen vehicle.

Dlamini said the remainder of the suspects were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property in Akasia, Katlehong, Edenvale and Vanderbijlpark.

MORE:

WATCH | More than 100 taken for questioning as police raid 'bad buildings' in Joburg

More than 100 people were taken in for questioning as authorities raided "hijacked" and problem buildings in Hillbrow and the Johannesburg CBD on ...
News
22 hours ago

Man arrested in Paarl for attack on six anti-gang police officers in Nyanga

Police arrested a 26-year-old man in Paarl on Wednesday morning in connection with the attack on six members of the police’s anti-gang unit in Cape ...
News
16 hours ago

Man on police's top 10 most wanted list arrested in crime crackdown

Gauteng police on Sunday said they had arrested a man who was on their top 10 most wanted list.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash South Africa
  2. WATCH | PE six-year-old a sensation after Will Smith shares her dance moves South Africa
  3. Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies Africa
  4. 'We're out of here' - Vicki Momberg loses another legal team after another ... South Africa
  5. Taxman gets go-ahead to seize R352m from controversial businessman Mark Lifman South Africa

Latest Videos

'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
Police raid Hillbrow buildings
X